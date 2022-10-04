Trust Investment Advisors Takes $275,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 355,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

