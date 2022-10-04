Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $328,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,687,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $217.40 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.46 and its 200 day moving average is $236.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

