Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,413,000 after acquiring an additional 63,975 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,145,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,345 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.