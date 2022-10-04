Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 235,471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

