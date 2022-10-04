Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$91.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.79–$0.77 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRZE. Cowen dropped their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -20.93. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $578,401.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 110,650 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,764,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 736,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,067,500.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $578,401.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 792,048 shares of company stock worth $27,538,210 and sold 120,022 shares worth $5,166,792. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Braze by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Braze by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 240,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.