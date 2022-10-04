Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 48.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of 51.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 37.75 and a twelve month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. The company had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCSI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

