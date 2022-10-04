Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 35 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $572.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.23 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $665.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.79.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

