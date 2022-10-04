Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

