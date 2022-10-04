Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,277 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.