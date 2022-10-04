Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $882.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $908.25 and its 200-day moving average is $887.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.53 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

