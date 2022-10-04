Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,708 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $847,508,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,080,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

NYSE:ADM opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

