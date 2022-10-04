iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lifted by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 928.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.