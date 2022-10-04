Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

