Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

