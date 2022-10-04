Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,764 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of MRO opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

