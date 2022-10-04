Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 4,347 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14,022.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GPC opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

