Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $563,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 145,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 140,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.85.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

