WOWswap Price Tops $0.22 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $154,977.57 and $1,671.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap (WOW) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,988 coins. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

According to CryptoCompare, "WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage."

