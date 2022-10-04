Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,542 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 138,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.58.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 3.0 %

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

