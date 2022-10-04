CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CVS Health Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CVS stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
