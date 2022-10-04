Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 527,735 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Lennar by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,354,000 after buying an additional 401,411 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

