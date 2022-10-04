Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.26. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $139.15 and a twelve month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

