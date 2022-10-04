Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 5.4 %

AEIS stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

