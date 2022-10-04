First Bank & Trust Buys 425 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 368,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $22,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after buying an additional 268,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 231,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

