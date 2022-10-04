First Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AAR were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,481,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,189,000 after buying an additional 1,016,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AAR by 76.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $52.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Articles

