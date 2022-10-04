Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

