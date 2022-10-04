First Bank & Trust Sells 276 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.