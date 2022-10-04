First Bank & Trust Acquires 765 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,046,000 after acquiring an additional 73,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,054,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBSI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

