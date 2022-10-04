First Bank & Trust Buys 236 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

