Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,521 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.81.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

