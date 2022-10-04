Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.93.

Equifax stock opened at $173.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 52-week low of $165.63 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.52.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6,031.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 77,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 334.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,210,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

