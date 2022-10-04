First Bank & Trust Buys 461 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,600 shares of company stock worth $73,976. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

BATRK opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.