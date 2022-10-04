First Bank & Trust Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in CarMax were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in CarMax by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,002,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

