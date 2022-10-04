First Bank & Trust Buys 18,932 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accolade were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 121.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 99,481 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 124,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 74,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $841.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

