First Bank & Trust Purchases 1,845 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 161,826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 149.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 85,127 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 16.9% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,876 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

