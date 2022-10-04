First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cabot were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $29,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cabot by 272.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.