First Bank & Trust Has $247,000 Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AtriCure by 767.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 215.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 24.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

