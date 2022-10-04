First Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.