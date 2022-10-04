FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 340,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,461 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $3,268,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.7 %

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $166.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.76. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.