Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock Holdings Increased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $93,191,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,646,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,299,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $105.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,533,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,501,646.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,939 in the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.