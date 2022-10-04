First Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,933,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 217,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 203,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of STVN opened at €17.31 ($17.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.81. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a one year high of €27.20 ($27.76).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). The company had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

