First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pool were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 143.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pool Stock Up 3.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $327.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.39.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

