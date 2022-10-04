First Bank & Trust Cuts Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

PJT stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.74. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

