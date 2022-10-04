Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.0 %

DG stock opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.14. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.