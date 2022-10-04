GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AON by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in AON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.82.

Insider Activity at AON

AON Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $275.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.07 and its 200-day moving average is $287.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

