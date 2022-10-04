City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 718,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,199,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in City Office REIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

CIO opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

CIO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

