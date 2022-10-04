Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 177 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in KLA were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $316.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

