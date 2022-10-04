Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 3.6 %

HON opened at $173.04 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.