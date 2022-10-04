Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,036 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.74.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

