Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $449,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $718.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $709.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.